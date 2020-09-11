Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $9.22 on Thursday, reaching $604.06. 1,061,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $597.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.67. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $629.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,827 shares of company stock worth $63,786,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.25.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

