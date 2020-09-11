Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHTR stock traded down $9.22 on Thursday, reaching $604.06. 1,061,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $597.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.67. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $629.52.
In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,827 shares of company stock worth $63,786,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.25.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
