Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.80 and a 200-day moving average of $373.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.