Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of WY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 179,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

