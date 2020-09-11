William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VKTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,479. The company has a market capitalization of $439.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. Also, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $192,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

