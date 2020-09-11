Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after buying an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 848,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $204,758,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.64.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

