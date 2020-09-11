Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $3.27 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,030.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 183,751 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 95,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period.

IAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 21,747,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,792,645. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

