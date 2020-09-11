Wills Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 141.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

HII traded up $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.40. 837,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $137.64 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

