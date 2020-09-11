Wills Financial Group Inc. Invests $293,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $161.89. 4,866,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,007. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

