Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 962 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ONE Gas by 238.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. 178,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,744. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

