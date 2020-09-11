Wills Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.1% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 38,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 15,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 49,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.77. 2,836,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,315. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

