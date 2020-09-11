WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,063 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS WOPEY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

About WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

