Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Acquires 367 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,212. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,847,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,037,297. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.