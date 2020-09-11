Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.8% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $541.20. 660,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $582.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $609.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.