Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,608,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,095. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $396.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,605 shares of company stock worth $22,085,775 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

