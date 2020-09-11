Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 88.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.56 on Friday, hitting $161.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

