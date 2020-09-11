Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Purchases New Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,185 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Splunk comprises approximately 1.4% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Splunk by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,058,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth $205,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Splunk by 48.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Splunk by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Splunk by 59.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 13,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $2,443,776.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,729,995. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.64 and its 200 day moving average is $169.30. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

