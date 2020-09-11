Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Reduces Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 1.8% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,224,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,155,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

