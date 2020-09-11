Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 192 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.0% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN traded down $5.35 on Friday, hitting $544.75. The company had a trading volume of 814,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total transaction of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.57, for a total transaction of $245,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,906,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,884 shares of company stock valued at $101,905,916. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

