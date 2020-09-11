X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Trading 2.3% Higher

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.09. 60,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 99,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.