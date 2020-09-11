X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several analysts have commented on XFOR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 130,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,873. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $128.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.45.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $46,963.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $71,073.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,933 shares of company stock valued at $259,496. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

