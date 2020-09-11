Xaya (CHI) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $145,103.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xaya has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,114,255 coins and its circulating supply is 43,972,128 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

