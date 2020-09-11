XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

XBiotech stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,950. The stock has a market cap of $565.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Queena Han sold 51,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $1,018,675.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth $1,508,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

