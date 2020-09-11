Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $859,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $46,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $76,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 47.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,012,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,990,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.