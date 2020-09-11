Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) Trading Up 50%

Yew Bio-Pharm Group Inc (OTCMKTS:YEWB)’s stock price shot up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 21,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67,387% from the average session volume of 32 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB)

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, and Others. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used in the manufacture of TCM.

