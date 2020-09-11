Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.16.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Insiders sold a total of 14,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,892 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.22. 53,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,857. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

