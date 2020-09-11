Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to Announce $1.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to report $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.81. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $7.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $536,724.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,048 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after buying an additional 860,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,477,000 after buying an additional 900,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,042,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,290,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $94.08. 677,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $106.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

