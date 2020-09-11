Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to announce sales of $48.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.39 billion and the lowest is $47.69 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $45.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $188.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.91 billion to $189.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $199.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $194.47 billion to $202.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 677,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $106.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $93.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $311,256.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,533.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $2,002,143.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at $16,298,195.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,090 shares of company stock worth $5,341,048. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,477,000 after buying an additional 900,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,042,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,290,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.