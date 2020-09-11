Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) to post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.63). LendingClub reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter worth $118,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 29.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 251,906 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 70.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 39,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 117.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,595. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

