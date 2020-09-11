Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Microsoft reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,067 shares of company stock valued at $30,401,637 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,491,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,518,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.42 and its 200-day moving average is $186.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1,544.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

