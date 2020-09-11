Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TUFN. Barclays cut Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.21. 4,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $304.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.49. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $20.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

