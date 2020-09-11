Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.97) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHP. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In related news, CFO Mark Fioravanti acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 108.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 975.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 365,786 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 193,259 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 300,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

