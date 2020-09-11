Zacks: Analysts Expect Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Watford’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Watford posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,800%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watford will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. Watford had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $331.89 million during the quarter.

WTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Watford by 601.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

WTRE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. 4,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

