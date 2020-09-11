Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands also reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 10.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

CNR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. 445,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $306,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

