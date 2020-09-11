Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $933.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report $933.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $965.17 million and the lowest is $896.30 million. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $820.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

In related news, Director Richard L. Federico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $421,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,287. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $388.97. The company had a trading volume of 683,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.63. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

