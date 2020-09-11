Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.96. 28,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,934. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.