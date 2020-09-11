Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will announce earnings per share of $4.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $3.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $13.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $14.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $20.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.53. The company had a trading volume of 200,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.81. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $278.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $93,367.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,143 shares of company stock worth $7,036,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $28,627,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $22,303,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $19,041,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,328,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

