Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.75. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. 223,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,168. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 420.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 45.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

