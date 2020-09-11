Zacks: Brokerages Expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to Post $2.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. J M Smucker reported earnings of $2.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $113.08. 966,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth about $18,370,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth about $478,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth about $3,279,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,136,000 after buying an additional 180,866 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

