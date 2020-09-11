Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will post $29.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.83 billion and the highest is $30.82 billion. Kroger posted sales of $28.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $129.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.11 billion to $132.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.49 billion to $130.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.74.

NYSE KR traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $34.37. 21,612,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152,296. Kroger has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,791.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,245,000 after buying an additional 1,459,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after buying an additional 1,154,794 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,358,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,027 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

