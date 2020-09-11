Zacks: Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Target Hospitality reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of NYSE:TH traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.19. 6,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $7.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 717,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 67,585 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.