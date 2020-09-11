Zacks: Brokerages Expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.73 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will post sales of $63.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.41 billion and the highest is $64.35 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $60.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $255.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.09 billion to $257.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $278.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.38 billion to $288.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $7.42 on Monday, reaching $304.60. 2,421,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.05. The company has a market capitalization of $291.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

