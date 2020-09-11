Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

EGP stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.13. 200,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,796. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77. Eastgroup Properties has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $142.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.89.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.