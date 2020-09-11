Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) to Hold

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.83. 14,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 91.13% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.36% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

