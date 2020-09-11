Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Buy

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

EGAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 540,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,156. The company has a market capitalization of $341.29 million, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.80. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 25.99%.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $553,100. 35.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in eGain by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eGain by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

