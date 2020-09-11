Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.0973 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $809,966.78 and $144,364.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00585135 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00083007 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00060106 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

