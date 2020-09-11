Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $86,030.45 and approximately $3,921.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,359.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.05 or 0.02181970 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00754897 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003685 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,466,315 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

