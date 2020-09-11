Zilla (ZLA) Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $220,884.71 and approximately $185.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

