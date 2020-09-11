Zilliqa Market Cap Reaches $176.06 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, WazirX, BitForex and Binance. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $176.06 million and approximately $25.07 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00119647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00228308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.01605909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00179484 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,714,168,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,422,701,642 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Radar Relay, Koinex, OKEx, FCoin, BitForex, Huobi, Bitbns, UEX, BiteBTC, OTCBTC, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Tokenomy, DEx.top, Korbit, Bithumb, WazirX, OOOBTC, Zebpay, BitMart, GOPAX, DDEX, Upbit, Kucoin, IDEX, Coinhub, HitBTC, Coinone and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

