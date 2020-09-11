Zippie Price Down 21.6% This Week (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Zippie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. Zippie has a total market cap of $221,701.73 and approximately $263.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zippie has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00119605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00042880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00227716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.01604916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00181837 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

