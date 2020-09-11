ZMINE (ZMN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $309.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $365,823.35 and approximately $309.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00069898 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00302656 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001608 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044475 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000442 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009495 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

